Join us for the latest in the FT’s Digital Dialogues: ‘The new social contract’, a week of daily online discussions bringing our recent FT series on this theme to life. FT editors and experts will assess the problems and potential solutions we will confront after the pandemic, covering everything from the future of democracy and the labour market to tax reform, corporate debt and millennial discontent.
SESSIONS
WHY DEMOCRACY'S FUTURE DEPENDS ON CITIZENSHIP
LOCKDOWN HEROES:
WILL THEY EVER GET A RAISE?
Monday 21 September 2020
How can the citizens of western democracies act together to ensure that democracy itself has a future? Featuring Martin Wolf, the FT’s chief economics commentator.
Tuesday 22 September 2020
The crisis has created a moral debt to key workers, but will the increased recognition of the vital role they play in society ever translate into an increase in wages?
SQUEEZING MORE TAX FROM THE MULTINATIONALS
THE RECESSIONALS: ANOTHER CRUEL SETBACK FOR MILLENNIALS
Wednesday 23 September 2020
Corporate tax avoidance is estimated to add up to $650bn in lost revenues every year. Faced with the cost of the crisis, could this be the time to revisit the framework for corporate taxation?
Thursday 24 September 2020
The double blow of the financial crisis and the pandemic has hit millennials hard. Which policies would reshape society to give those under 40 a better future? After years of underfunding, who will pay for social care?
HAS THE CORPORATE SECTOR BECOME OVER-RELIANT ON DEBT?
FT SERIES: THE NEW SOCIAL CONTRACT
Friday 25 September 2020
The pandemic has underscored the fragility of an economy built on corporate debt. Is there a way to unwind the debt crisis without causing a broader disaster?
Coronavirus has exposed frailties in our economic and social model. In this series of articles, the FT explores the problems and potential solutions we will confront after the pandemic.
